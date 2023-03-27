Election Petition: Abia tops with 35 cases

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State capital, has received 35 petitions emanating from the National Assembly elections as it commences sitting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28. Out of the number, nine petitions are challenging the senatorial election while 26 are against the House of Representatives poll. The number of petitions is said to be the highest across the country so far. The tribunal, which has Justice Salman Halima as chairman, last week sat on motion ex parte on the petition filed by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa versus the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others. Ruling on the motion, the tribunal granted leave for the petitioner to inspect all the electoral materials used by INEC during the conduct of the February 25 National Assembly elections for Abia North senatorial district. It further granted leave for the same motion on the petition of Mr Ugochukwu Nwoke and one other versus Chief Christian Nkwonta as well as that of Ikwecheghi Ifeanyi and one other versus Emeka Nnamani and two others. Other members of the committee include Justice Mohammed Aliyu and Mr Bello Hassan, who will serve as the secretary.

