Election Petition: Abia tops with 35 cases

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia State capital, has received 35 petitions emanating from the National Assembly elections as it commences sitting tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28. Out of the number, nine petitions are challenging the senatorial election while 26 are against the House of Representatives poll. The number of petitions is said to be the highest across the country so far. The tribunal, which has Justice Salman Halima as chairman, last week sat on motion ex parte on the petition filed by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa versus the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two others. Ruling on the motion, the tribunal granted leave for the petitioner to inspect all the electoral materials used by INEC during the conduct of the February 25 National Assembly elections for Abia North senatorial district. It further granted leave for the same motion on the petition of Mr Ugochukwu Nwoke and one other versus Chief Christian Nkwonta as well as that of Ikwecheghi Ifeanyi and one other versus Emeka Nnamani and two others. Other members of the committee include Justice Mohammed Aliyu and Mr Bello Hassan, who will serve as the secretary.
Biden to appoint Nigerian-born Adeyemo as US Deputy Secretary of Treasury
US President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce a Nigerian-born American as deputy secretary of the treasury department. Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo, appointed as the president of the Obama Foundation in 2019, will work with Janet Yellen, nominee for the position of treasury secretary, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Nigerian-American had served in […]
Zamfara: Court grants bail for ex-minister, Bilbis
Zamfara State Sharia Court in Gusau has granted bail to the former Minister of Information, Aliyu Ikra Bilbis, who was arrested by the police in relation to charges surrounding vandalism of billboards. Delivering the judgement, Presiding Judge of the court, Justice Jibril Ibrahim, said he granted bail to the accused person based on section 300 […]
Okada Ban: June 1 deadline won’t stop enforcement – LASG
Lagos State Government yesterday reiterated that the seizure of commercial motorcycles by the State Task Force will continue, despite the June 1 deadline issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for them to leave six local government areas. A statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotosho, said the six local governments affected by […]
