Election Petition: Don’t disappoint Nigerians, NIDO tells judiciary

The Nigerian In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has called on the nation’s judiciary not to disappoint Nigerians as the outcome of the February 25 presidential election become subject of adjudication. NIDO Chairman Dr. Kinsman Chikelu, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said members of the organisation spent their hard earned money to come back home to monitor the election, but regretted that it was not free and fair. Chikelu said: “Some us came as far as Oceania, about $4,000 flight ticket; some came from DR Congo, not less than $1,500 flight ticket; some from Monrovia, France. “So, when we calculate this sacrifice we are not here to witness an unserious process. “If that is the case we would have watched it on the television and we will say that is our usual way.” He wondered why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could resort to manual collation of the election result after the huge sums of money spent by the Nigerian government on technology. “We are in the jet age. After spending tax payers money, we see the same umpire, come in with paper and biro, collating results and announcing it, to me it is an insult. “As civilized citizens of Nigeria living in the diaspora, we have trust in our judicial system.”

Like this: Like Loading...