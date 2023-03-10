Election Petition: Don’t disappoint Nigerians, NIDO tells judiciary

The Nigerian In Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) has called on the nation’s judiciary not to disappoint Nigerians as the outcome of the February 25 presidential election become subject of adjudication. NIDO Chairman Dr. Kinsman Chikelu, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said members of the organisation spent their hard earned money to come back home to monitor the election, but regretted that it was not free and fair. Chikelu said: “Some us came as far as Oceania, about $4,000 flight ticket; some came from DR Congo, not less than $1,500 flight ticket; some from Monrovia, France. “So, when we calculate this sacrifice we are not here to witness an unserious process. “If that is the case we would have watched it on the television and we will say that is our usual way.” He wondered why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could resort to manual collation of the election result after the huge sums of money spent by the Nigerian government on technology. “We are in the jet age. After spending tax payers money, we see the same umpire, come in with paper and biro, collating results and announcing it, to me it is an insult. “As civilized citizens of Nigeria living in the diaspora, we have trust in our judicial system.”
COVID-19: Abuja Court shuts down Wuse Market, 2 others
…convicts over 100 persons over face masks' violations An Abuja Mobile court on Monday shut down the popular Wuse market, the UTC and the Murg shopping Plazas for violating the Presidential regulations on COVID-19. The same court also convicted about 100 persons who were arrested by the Enforcement Team for not wearing face masks
EFCC to Nigerians: There's consequence in selling NIN
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned the public against sale of national identification number (NIN), saying they were vicariously liable to acts of criminality arising there from. Headof MediaandPublicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the position in a statement yesterday. "As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number (NIN)
History as Ibom, Dana sign codeshare deal, commence service on June 7
Months after painstaking brainstorming on the possibility of a domestic codeshare airline pact, history was made yesterday when Ibom Air and Dana signed a codeshare agreement that has become the first ever in the Nigerian aviation industry. The codeshare alliance will commence full service in June 2021 according to a joint statement by the carriers.
