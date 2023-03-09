Election Petition: Gadzama leads Atiku’s legal team

News Top Stories

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has appointed Chief Joe Gadzama (SAN) as head of legal team, to challenge the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as presidentelect.

The legal team which comprised 18 other senior lawyers, including Chiefs Chris Uche, Mike Ozekhome, Emeka Etiaba and PDP National Legal Adviser A. K Ajibade, among others, was told to reclaim the mandate. Atiku who inaugurated the team yesterday at his campaign headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement by his media office, charged it to establish the claim of illegality in the February 25 presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people. The PDP candidate stated that reclaiming the mandate is “not necessarily because of him and the PDP, but to strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.” He told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from those who undertook the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians; the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country

