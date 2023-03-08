News

Election Petition: PDP alleges moves by INEC to tamper with BVAS

The Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of plot to tamper with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and destroy the evidence of alleged rigging of the February 25 presidential election.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference yesterday, said the electoral umpire had gone to court and filed a motion requesting that it be allowed to reconfigure the BVAS machines. He added that the plot was to wipe out relevant information that the party and its candidate require to prosecute their case at the Presidential Election Tribunal. Ologunagba described this action as reprehensible, and said it was a plan to frustrate the PDP to get redress through the court. He warned that it is a “recipe for crisis and a deliberate design by the commission to derail our democracy and trigger anarchy in the country.” The party’s spokesperson noted that as law-abiding party it decided to approach the court and has obtained an order directing INEC to allow “PDP and its candidate unrestrained access to carry out a forensic examination of the ballot papers, data forms, BVAS/and or card readers and all other necessary information, material and evidence to get redress for Nigerians at the election tribunal. “Apparently panicked by the order, INEC rushed to court to file a motion requesting the court to allow it reconfigure the BVAS devices with the view to erasing the information contained therein.”

