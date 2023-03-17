Election Petition: We’ve no cause to doubt the judiciary –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has said the party has no cause to doubt that the judiciary would not stand for truth and justice in its petition challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election. Obi, who was a guest at a television morning programme yesterday, however said his trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) evaporated after the conduct of the presidential poll. “My trust in INEC has evaporated with what they did on February 25, setting out a rule for the election and abandoning it in the middle of the game,” he said. The LP presidential candidate explained that despite some controversies around some decisions of the judiciary, he remained confident that the nation’s judiciary would not disappoint Nigerians.

This, according to him: “Is drawn from the fact that the Justices are Nigerians and are aware of how bad the situation has been in the country, and only truth and justice will save this country. “They (the Justices) desire a better Nigeria for themselves and their children, and that can only come through doing the right thing and telling the people the truth of any situation.

“For me, I have no cause to doubt the courts; it is we the politicians that are bent on corrupting every aspect of our national life.” The former Anambra State governor said it is disheartening that Nigeria as a giant of Africa could not deliver a free and fair elections, when small nations like Ghana could do so “with a small error margin and big nations like India also deliver with less than a five percent error margin.” He likened what INEC did on February 25 to a restaurant promising a sumptuous meal, serving the a la carte but failing to bring the main meal, and said majority of Nigerians have declared a vote of no confidence on commission: “everybody saw that they promised so much and could not deliver even the minimum.” Obi urged his supporters to vote for Labour Party candidates in this weekend’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections, adding that where there is no Labour candidate, they should vote with a new Nigeria in mind: “competence, character, capacity, and capabilities.”

