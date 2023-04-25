Election Petitions: Disregard Any Letter From Akingbade, Other Suspended Members, LP Tells Tribunals

The Labour Party (LP) has called on election petitions’ tribunals across the country, to disregard any letter emanating from its suspended National Legal Adviser, Samuel Akingbade withdrawing petitions filed by its candidates in the just concluded general elections.

The party also stated that its acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, was duly elected by the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, and has already intimated relevant authorities, to that effect.

LP in a statement issued by Ifoh, alleged that suspended members of the party, led by Lamidi Apapa were moles planted to sabotage its efforts to offer Nigerians an alternative to “the clueless governance in the country.”

According to the statement, approaching the “tribunals to withdraw all the cases lodged by Labour Party candidates across board is the height of subterfuge and treachery, and Nigerians will resist this ploy to plunge the nation into unnecessary turmoil.”

The LP accused its suspended members of working to destroy it, stating that if they claim that they have a problem with the national leadership, “will they also claim that they have a problem with the candidates of the party?

“What offence have the candidates of the party committed that they are now moving around to withdraw their matters from the tribunal?

“We are also calling on the presidential election tribunal to disregard such letters from these ex-officials of our party asking for the withdrawal of HE Peter Obi’s petition.

“We also call on the Police, DSS, and EFCC to quickly apprehend and question these agents of destruction before they succeed in igniting the nation.”

The statement added that the election of Ifoh as acting National Publicity Secretary was in order, disclosing that the party’s stakeholders, including the board of trustees (BoT), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), attended the April 18 NEC meeting in Asaba where he was elected “due to the vacancy that occurred after the expulsion of the former National Publicity Secretary in line with the powers conferred on it.”

LP noted that it had earlier written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), of its intention to hold its NEC in line with the provision of the law.

The party stated that Article 14(2) (b) section XIV of its constitution empowers NEC to fill vacancies in the NWC as they may occur from time to time, while Section XV, also empowers it to take disciplinary action against any member or organ of the party as it may seem fit.

“It is even ludicrous that an imposter who committed the crime and forged signatures upon which he has been suspended over six months ago and for him to turn around to be calling people imposter,” it added.

The statement recalled that the expelled NPS Abayomi Arabambi, at a press conference about six months ago, told journalists that the National Youth Leader Anselm Eragbe, was suspended from the party for “forgery, issuance of certificates to groups unknown to the leadership of the party without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman.

“The launch of a fund mobilisation website to receive funds without the approval of the National Working Committee or the National Chairman,” an act he said amount to “gross misconduct, disobedience to the constitution of the Labour Party and other acts.

“In essence, he seems more to be working against the aspiration of our presidential candidate.

“Ever since he became our senatorial candidate in Edo State, he has been hobnobbing with our major foe and that alone is an act that cannot be condoned by the leadership of this party.”