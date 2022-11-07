News

Election Petitions: INEC wants strict adherence to stare decisis

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wants the judiciary to insist on strict adherence to stare decisis in election petitions, saying to do otherwise affects the nation’s electoral process.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a capacity building workshop for justices and judges on election matters in Abuja on Monday, described as worrisome, a situation where a trial court sought to vary the judgement of the Supreme Court by ordering the commission to issue a certificate of return in favour of a candidate whose emergence during the party’s primary election has been nullified by the apex court.

Prof. Yakubu explained that this puts INEC in a difficult situation, as the matter is being litigated again, and will possibly go back to the Supreme Court.

According to him, this amounts to “wasting the precious time of the courts, which are already inundated by even the most improbable cases by litigation-happy individuals and parties.”

He disclosed that INEC was joined in about 600 cases relating to the conduct of recent primaries and nomination of candidates by political parties for the 2023 general election.

 

