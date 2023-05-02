News

Election Petitions: Ortom Advises Judiciary, Slams Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

Benue State Gover – nor Samuel Ortom has urged judicial officers to respect their oath of office while delivering judgements on the petitions emanating from the general election.

Ortom gave the admonition in Abuja when he visited the Managing Director of Nezam Motors Terna Hemba in commemoration of his (Ortom’s) 62nd birthday at his (Hemba’s) Asokoro residence. This was as the governor described the Muhammadu Buhari government as a colossal failure, which has left Nigerians worse off both economically and security wise.

He lamented that under Buhari Nigerians are suffering and cannot move around freely while the economy is in a shambles. The governor said: “Nigerians are suffering. The people can’t move around freely, the economy is in shambles and pathetically some people are praising the President and lying to him that the country is in good stead.

How can that be with the killings around the country? How can that be with the kidnappings and with the economic downturn?” Urging the judiciary to be alive to its responsibility, Ortom advised the judicial officers not to succumb to pressures but deliver judgements bearing in mind their oath of office.

He said: “I want to encourage the judiciary to know that they are the last hope in the democratic process. Whatever they say will come to stand. I want to advise that they took oath of office, either for Christianity or for Islam; holding the Bible or the Quran.”

News

Senate approves Buhari’s $16bn, €1bn loan requests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The senate has approved $16,230,077,718 and €1,020,000,000 loans requested by President Muhammadu Buhari. The upper legislative chamber also approved grant components of $125 million. The president had requested the facilities in an addendum to the 2018-2020 borrowing plan in September. In July, the national assembly approved the sums of $8.3 billion and €490 million […]
News

SSANU threatens strike, begins three-day protest in FUNAAB

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), yesterday protested the alleged nonimplementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Federal Government last year.   They also protested discrepancy in the payment of salaries through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), […]
News

Marwa: Cannabis is not candy, legalising it could fuel narco-terrorism

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has said that cannabis cannot be legalised in Nigeria because of its level of abuse. Marwa disclosed this yesterday while presenting an address as a guest speaker at the 2021 Ulefunta annual public lecture. The event, which held in Ondo State was organised by […]

