Election Petitions: Ortom Advises Judiciary, Slams Buhari

Benue State Gover – nor Samuel Ortom has urged judicial officers to respect their oath of office while delivering judgements on the petitions emanating from the general election.

Ortom gave the admonition in Abuja when he visited the Managing Director of Nezam Motors Terna Hemba in commemoration of his (Ortom’s) 62nd birthday at his (Hemba’s) Asokoro residence. This was as the governor described the Muhammadu Buhari government as a colossal failure, which has left Nigerians worse off both economically and security wise.

He lamented that under Buhari Nigerians are suffering and cannot move around freely while the economy is in a shambles. The governor said: “Nigerians are suffering. The people can’t move around freely, the economy is in shambles and pathetically some people are praising the President and lying to him that the country is in good stead.

How can that be with the killings around the country? How can that be with the kidnappings and with the economic downturn?” Urging the judiciary to be alive to its responsibility, Ortom advised the judicial officers not to succumb to pressures but deliver judgements bearing in mind their oath of office.

He said: “I want to encourage the judiciary to know that they are the last hope in the democratic process. Whatever they say will come to stand. I want to advise that they took oath of office, either for Christianity or for Islam; holding the Bible or the Quran.”