Election Petitions: Ortom Tasks Judiciary To Respect Oath Of Office

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has reminded the nation’s Judiciary of its role as the last hope of the common man in the democratic process, and the need for judicial officers to respect their oath of office while delivering judgments in the various cases emanating from the 2023 general elections.

Ortom gave the admonition in Abuja while being hosted by his friend and kinsman, Mr. Terna Hemba, the Managing Director of Nezam Motors, in commemoration of his (Ortom’s) 62nd birthday, at his (Hemba’s) Asokoro residence.

This was as the Governor described the government of President Buhari in the last eight years in Nigeria as a collosal failure, which has left Nigerians worse off both economically and security-wise.

He lamented that under President Buhari, Nigerians were suffering and could not move around freely while the economy was in shambles, wondering why some Nigerians were singing the praises of Mr President.

He said: “Nigerians are suffering. The People can’t move around freely, the economy is in shambles and pathetically some people are praising the President and lying to him that the country is in good stead. How can that be with the killings around the country? How can that be with the kidnappings and with the economic downturn?”

Charging the Judiciary to be alive to its responsibility, the Governor reflected on the recently concluded 2023 general elections and advised the Judiciary not to succumb to pressure but deliver judgments bearing in mind their oath of office.

His words: “I want to encourage the Judiciary to know that they are the last hope in the democratic process. Whatever they say will come to stand. I want to advise that they took the oath of office, either for Christianity or for Islam; holding the Bible or the Quran.

“They should ensure that what they are doing is truthful: there is equity, there is fairness and justice. That’s the only way we can make progress in this country. So, everything is hanging on them, and they should ensure with the fear of God, that the right thing is done in all judicial cases for all the aggrieved people who have gone to court.

“Our country has been abused, and I feel very consoled and very comfortable and am grateful to God, that I did not lose electron but equity, fairness, justice, transparency, and patriotism have lost in the Senatorial District election I participated in.

“I want to say that without peace, we cannot make any progress in our country. So, two wrongs can never make a right.

” Therefore, I want to encourage our people: those who won and those who have lost, especially those who have lost, to let the democratic institutions take their course and ensure that we see it to the end.

“The election process has been completed and now, we are in the judicial process. So, let us follow them and ensure that the outcome, which we hope, will be justified by all those who were aggrieved.”

Also speaking, his host, Terna Hemba, hinted that Governor Ortom had been his friend for ten years, assuring that he would do anything to stand by his friend, especially now that he lost the election and many people deserted him.

“He is my friend, and he has stood by me. For the whole of his eight years in office as Governor, he has given me unparalleled access to him; what else can I demand? And this time when he lost the election and everybody is running away from him, it is time for me to step forward and say, look, we are friends. We have been friends for the past ten years,” Hemba stated.

The businessman revealed further, that he would make an unrelenting effort to reconcile Ortom with the former Governor of Benue State, George Akume, whom he said he invited to his residence to be part of Ortom’s birthday celebration but he turned down the invitation.

He said: “I invited George Akume to come here and he commended me for that and told me that he wished it was Ortom who invited him. Obviously, there is room for reconciliation because from what I have seen, Akume is interested. I am going to organize a meeting between two of them.

“I have done it before but the outcome didn’t turn out the way we wanted it; maybe this is another opportunity because the two of them are great Tivsans.

“The reason I want to intervene in the case is, why will you have to continue fighting? There is no need. Akume has played a great role in Ortom’s life, whether we like it or not. Whether people accept it or not, Akume has played a great role.

On people’s perception that Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State was playing a role in the security crisis in Benue, Hemba said: “anybody who is saying that El-Rufai is part of the problem in Benue, I don’t believe so.

“That man is a great man, a very intelligent man. I believe that that man is capable of ruling this country very well. I believe in El-Rufai. Forget about what people say in the media.

“That is the man who knows where he is going and he will go there. He is very firm. I love people who are firm because without firmness, where will you go; if you are not firm where will you go?”

Commenting on the government of President Buhari, he said: “My assessment of President Muhammdu Buhari’s government for eight years is a mixed feeling. It’s all mixed feelings.”

On the incoming Governor of Benue State, Hemba said: “I wish him well. I wish he succeeds because his success will be our success.

“Above all, I wish him to succeed. I can never be part of that government; but if there is anything that I can do to help him succeed, I will do but I as a person will never be part of that government.”