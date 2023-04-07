Election Petitions: ‘Tribunal should transmit proceedings live’

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, yesterday called on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) to transmit its proceedings live. Frank in a statement in Abuja said this has become necessary to ensure transparency and openness in the conduct of the tribunal, stressing that it would make Nigerians feel a sense of belonging by keeping them abreast of the progress or otherwise of hearings of the petitions as critical stakeholders.

He said: “We have seen in other countries even within Africa like Kenya where proceedings on elec-tion petition sittings were transmitted live so voters would have the opportunity to see how justice is being dispensed,” Frank said. The politician also urged the PEPT to urgently commence sitting, ensure accelerated hearing of the cases and speedily conclude them within the time statutorily allotted before inauguration on May 29. He said: “We know as it stands, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is buying time with delay tactics so as to frustrate the case till after inauguration. This is geared towards allowing the APC to use incumbency powers to influence the judgement of the court.”