Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
News Top Stories

Election Results: APC agitated for electronic transmission in 2015, now against it –LP PCC

Posted on Author Isioma Madike Comment(0)

The Chief Spokesperson of the campaign organisation of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has said that Law of Karma is so interesting, and that history has a way of repeating itself.

Yunusa was reacting to the purported rejection of the electronic transmission of electoral results in 2023 by the All Progressives Congress (APC). The National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was quoted to have expressed reservations over the deployment of modern technology in the next general elections. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Yunusa claimed that in 2015, the APC was agitating for use of accreditation machine. He said: “It is the same position that you are men-tioning.

They had said that the PDP was trying to manipulate the system and steal peoples’ vote and so we must support the idea of using the accreditation machine. “Unfortunately, they didn’t know that our position at that time was to support the use of accreditation machines for clarity and ensuring credible election. “Today the same people, who were against the use of accreditation machines at that time, are demanding that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) should not be used. “Law of Karma is indeed so interesting, as history has a way of repeating itself.” Yunusa added: “But we have a network to withdraw money all over this country, when it comes to elections, there is no network. It is a selective network. “The truth is clear; they are attempting to manipulate and circumvent the rule of law and bend the will of the people. That is very clear.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ikpeazu inaugurates committee on community policing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has inaugurated the State Advisory Community Policing Committee in a move to get citizens more involved in security matters. Inaugurating the committee in Umuahia, Ikpeazu charged members of Abia communities to key into the ideology of community policing to help solve the security situation in the state. He, however, […]
News

Trade policy: Agbakoba writes CBN gov, seeks trade remedies legislation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to ensure the institutionalization of a protective trade regime for the country through legislation. Agbakoba, in a letter written to the CBN Governor yesterday on the nation’s trade policy and restrictive […]
News

N471m fraud: Ex HOS, Oyo-Ita’s trial stalled

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The trial of a former Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, over alleged N471million before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday stalled on ground that the trial Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo was not properly briefed on the scheduled date. The court consequently adjourned till October 20 for continuation of trial. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica