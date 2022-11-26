Election Results: APC agitated for electronic transmission in 2015, now against it –LP PCC

The Chief Spokesperson of the campaign organisation of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has said that Law of Karma is so interesting, and that history has a way of repeating itself.

Yunusa was reacting to the purported rejection of the electronic transmission of electoral results in 2023 by the All Progressives Congress (APC). The National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, was quoted to have expressed reservations over the deployment of modern technology in the next general elections. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, Yunusa claimed that in 2015, the APC was agitating for use of accreditation machine. He said: “It is the same position that you are men-tioning.

They had said that the PDP was trying to manipulate the system and steal peoples’ vote and so we must support the idea of using the accreditation machine. “Unfortunately, they didn’t know that our position at that time was to support the use of accreditation machines for clarity and ensuring credible election. “Today the same people, who were against the use of accreditation machines at that time, are demanding that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) should not be used. “Law of Karma is indeed so interesting, as history has a way of repeating itself.” Yunusa added: “But we have a network to withdraw money all over this country, when it comes to elections, there is no network. It is a selective network. “The truth is clear; they are attempting to manipulate and circumvent the rule of law and bend the will of the people. That is very clear.”

