Election results: Okowa hails NASS volte-face for

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has hailed the National Assembly for empowering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 to electronically transmit election results. He described it as “victory for democracy”.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday, Okowa lauded the Senate reversing itself and backing electronic transmission of results. The governor was among Nigerians that criticised the lawmakers for rejecting electronic transmission of election results when the amendment bill was passed earlier in the year. He had reminded the lawmakers that as representatives of the people they should always act in the interest of generality of Nigerians. According to him, transmitting election results electronically will greatly eliminate electoral fraud. He said, “Laws are made for the people, not for personal interests and as such, we must always act in the interest of the public.

“Part of the challenges we are facing today as a nation stems from lack of faith in the electoral process which has huge implications on socio-economic activities in the country, including foreign direct investments. “Once we are able to get the people to have faith in our electoral process where the people can truly decide who leads them, part of our problems would have been solved.”

Okowa commended INEC for striving to improve on the credibility of the electoral process. He said: “I must commend the commission for constantly working hard to improve on the electoral process so that we can always have free, fair and credible elections that will reflect the will of voters.” He said notable improvement in the electoral process, especially the recent introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), would guarantee the credibility of voter accreditation by preventing the incidents of multiple voting or the use of stolen PVCs to vote.

