ELECTION RESULTS: Senate bows to pressure, empowers INEC to decide transmission mode

..allows political parties to decide modalities for primaries

The Senate, yesterday, bowed to pressure from Nigerians by amending the Electoral Act to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the procedure for the transmission of results during the general elections. This was as the apex legislative Chamber also empowered political parties to determine the modality for holding primaries for aspirants to all elective positions. The amendments were made by the Senate to some clauses of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) bill 2021, passed on July 15, 2021.

The Red Chamber deleted its controversially amended clause 52(3) of the 2021 Electoral Bill, which subjected transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to confirmation of adequacy and security of national network coverage by the Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC).

It also concurred with the House of Representatives through amendment of section 87 of the bill by recommending direct primaries for all political parties for election of candidates for the various elective positions. The Senate had in July during consideration of a report on 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 submitted by its Committee on INEC, amended clause 52(3) as recommended.

The chamber explained that the decision to subject the amended clauses of the bill to re-committal was reached after critical examination by the Senate Committee on INEC. The adoption was not, however, without a heated debate that was brought under control by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Before the adoption in the committee of the whole, Senator Adamu Aliero and former Governor of Kebbi State, in his submission, urged senators to support the amendment in order to strengthen democracy. He said: “This is a move that will deepen our democracy and a move that will make the electorate vote according to their conscience.

This will put paid to criminals having their way as people of questionable ability can no longer be voted.” Senator Smart Adeyemi, representing Kogi West, opposed the amendment on clause 87 which deals with direct primaries of political parties.

He advocated strongly for some political parties that lacked the capacity to organise direct primaries, arguing that it should be left for party executives to conduct indirect primaries. However, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said that every cardcarrying member of a political party should be allowed to vote for their aspirants. According to him, the mode of party primary which was determined by all party members would be more democratic than indirect, where few party executives were those that voted for aspirants. In his remarks after the amendments, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that the position taken on the two clauses represent the Senate’s new position which the 7-member conference committee earlier set up, should push through when they meet with their counterparts from the House of Representatives.

Like this: Like Loading...