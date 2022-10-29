Politics

Election rigging over in Nigeria – NNPP chieftain

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN Comment(0)

Honourable Comrade Tracy Agol Ebun is the state deputy chairperson of the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP, in Edo State. She was a governorship aspirant in the 2016 guber election. She was also Edo State IPAC head, a Chieftain of the Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso movement for 2023 Presidential race. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, she spoke on the need for Nigeria electorates to vote for a credible person with character as president. Excerpts:

NNPP seems to be very silent in Edo State. As Chieftain of the party what plans do your party have on ground towards the 2023 presidential election? Well our party the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP, is not silent in Edo State, we are working towards the election. We are actually ready for the election because we know that we have a highly marketable candidate Dr. Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as presidential flag bearer. NNPP as you know are not noise makers, we are highly experienced politicians, we believe in door to door campaigns. All our candidates in the three senatorial zones are working seriously to ensure the party’s victory at the forthcoming elections in the State. Was there an election during your party primaries or selection? In Our party the Kwankwaso movement we work with one mind, and we also have an understanding among ourselves.

Our congresses were based on consensus and at the end of the day because we want democracy to thrive, we decided on who and who should be in position and it turned out to be a successful event because it was an agreement reached by us. Your presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, is a good man, but he is not too well known in other states apart from Kano, will Kano alone give him the votes to win a presidential seat? Yes Kwankwaso like you said is a force to be reckoned with in the North, but coming down South we are doing our very best and gradually by the grace of God he is beginning to get acceptance in the south. We have top politicians working for him underground.

I don’t want to call names. You know in politics you do not expose your strategies to your enemy. We are doing a massive campaign and winning voters to our side. NNPP is the only political party in Nigeria presently that is not involved in the internal party crisis. When we get to the bridge we know how to cross it. Now looking at Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, do you think he has the ability and capacity to solve the biting problem of Nigeria? Engineer Dr. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is a man that has been tested and trusted in my field. He is not just a politician, but someone with many parts, known for his dignity.

A man that has a lot of experience in all works of life, a man that has touched the lives of millions of underprivileged ones within and outside his environment. There are a lot of different opinions from different political schools about him, but as NNPP top party woman, our presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s political charisma is exceptional. He is the only one that can take Nigeria out of this deplorable situation that the eight years of APC led Buhari administration has put us in. Nigeria at this critical time needs a leader not a ruler, we are in urgent need of a president that has these qualities; ability, capacity, competency, transparency, courage and non tribalistic Nigerian that can put an end to numerous problems facing us today as a nation. He has studied Nigeria problems, he knows he can solve them. That is why he has decided to take up this challenge. We all saw what he did in Kano state as a governor. He fought Banditry and Kidnapping to a stand still. Nigerians believed in him that is why they are supporting this vision. We want a decent society where we can go to bed with our two eyes closed. This present government has brought evil to Nigeria; they need to be voted out. So I will advise our electorates to use their PVC wisely.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics Top Stories

Edo 2020: Oshiomhole apologies to Enigies for endorsing Obaseki as gov

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

*Leads Ize-Iyamu to receive blessings of Dukes in Benin Kingdom The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has received the blessings of the Enigies (Dukes) in the Benin Kingdom to emerge victorious in the September 19 election. Besides, the immediate past National Chairman of the APC, […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: Disquiet in APGA over ambitions

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO reports

OKEY MADUFORO reports on emerging political developments within the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) fold ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State     The zoning arrangement in the political equation of Anambra State took a new twist last week, when the people of Ihala Local Government Area stepped into the contest for […]
Politics

NNPP’ll dislodge big parties in 2023 –Oyo guber candidate, Popoola

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for Oyo State, Eng. Popoola Olukayode Joshua, wants the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to urgently address insecurity, economic problems and the strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union or Universities (ASUU). In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Popoola, popularly called POJ, speaks on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica