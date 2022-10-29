Election rigging over in Nigeria – NNPP chieftain

Honourable Comrade Tracy Agol Ebun is the state deputy chairperson of the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP, in Edo State. She was a governorship aspirant in the 2016 guber election. She was also Edo State IPAC head, a Chieftain of the Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso movement for 2023 Presidential race. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, she spoke on the need for Nigeria electorates to vote for a credible person with character as president. Excerpts:

NNPP seems to be very silent in Edo State. As Chieftain of the party what plans do your party have on ground towards the 2023 presidential election? Well our party the New Nigerian Peoples Party NNPP, is not silent in Edo State, we are working towards the election. We are actually ready for the election because we know that we have a highly marketable candidate Dr. Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as presidential flag bearer. NNPP as you know are not noise makers, we are highly experienced politicians, we believe in door to door campaigns. All our candidates in the three senatorial zones are working seriously to ensure the party’s victory at the forthcoming elections in the State. Was there an election during your party primaries or selection? In Our party the Kwankwaso movement we work with one mind, and we also have an understanding among ourselves.

Our congresses were based on consensus and at the end of the day because we want democracy to thrive, we decided on who and who should be in position and it turned out to be a successful event because it was an agreement reached by us. Your presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, is a good man, but he is not too well known in other states apart from Kano, will Kano alone give him the votes to win a presidential seat? Yes Kwankwaso like you said is a force to be reckoned with in the North, but coming down South we are doing our very best and gradually by the grace of God he is beginning to get acceptance in the south. We have top politicians working for him underground.

I don’t want to call names. You know in politics you do not expose your strategies to your enemy. We are doing a massive campaign and winning voters to our side. NNPP is the only political party in Nigeria presently that is not involved in the internal party crisis. When we get to the bridge we know how to cross it. Now looking at Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, do you think he has the ability and capacity to solve the biting problem of Nigeria? Engineer Dr. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is a man that has been tested and trusted in my field. He is not just a politician, but someone with many parts, known for his dignity.

A man that has a lot of experience in all works of life, a man that has touched the lives of millions of underprivileged ones within and outside his environment. There are a lot of different opinions from different political schools about him, but as NNPP top party woman, our presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s political charisma is exceptional. He is the only one that can take Nigeria out of this deplorable situation that the eight years of APC led Buhari administration has put us in. Nigeria at this critical time needs a leader not a ruler, we are in urgent need of a president that has these qualities; ability, capacity, competency, transparency, courage and non tribalistic Nigerian that can put an end to numerous problems facing us today as a nation. He has studied Nigeria problems, he knows he can solve them. That is why he has decided to take up this challenge. We all saw what he did in Kano state as a governor. He fought Banditry and Kidnapping to a stand still. Nigerians believed in him that is why they are supporting this vision. We want a decent society where we can go to bed with our two eyes closed. This present government has brought evil to Nigeria; they need to be voted out. So I will advise our electorates to use their PVC wisely.

