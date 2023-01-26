Election Sabotage: Tinubu is indicting Buhari – Obi, Atiku

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at a rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday, was an indictment on President Muhammadu Buhari. Tinubu reportedly told the people that the biting fuel scarcity in the country and the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were meant to sabotage next month’s general election.

But Obi and Atiku, in separate statements, said the APC candidate is blackmailing his own party. The LP candidate in a statement by head, media of his campaign Diran Onifade, reminded Tinubu that President Buhari is the Minister of Petroleum Resources while the naira redesign is the policy of his government. “Now he is saying that naira redesign and fuel scarcity are being programmed to make the election fail, and how are they going to take over power from them. Who are them?”

