News Top Stories

ELECTION SECURITY THREAT: IGP floods Anambra with 34,587 operatives, others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…deploys 3 surveillance choppers, other operational assets

Worried by the growing insecurity in Anambra State, and its likely implication on the November 6 gubernatorial election, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of 34,587 personnel, to guarantee a hitch-free exercise. Also to be deployed are three Police helicopters, technical capabilities of the Police Air wing, the Force Marine, the Force Animal Branch, and other operational assets.

The precarious security situation in Anambra State had prompted the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to threaten a declaration of state of emergency by the Federal Government. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who conveyed the police chief’s directive in a statement, yesterday, said the directive was issued during the 2nd Strategic Police Managers’ Conference for senior officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above.

“The IGP noted that the Force has conducted an Election Security Threat Analysis as part of preparations for the Elections and also developed a Strategic Election Security Operational plan to stabilize the prevailing security situation in Anambra State,” the Force spokesperson said. According to him: “These actions are aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“The IGP further noted that the 34,587 personnel, comprising conventional police officers, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces personnel, Explosives Ordinance Unit (EOD), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, Special Protection Unit (SPU) as well as Police Medical Teams, will be on ground to guarantee a hitchfree election. “In addition, three Police helicopters will be deployed for aerial surveillance amongst other unique operational capabilities.

“The IGP has equally charged the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police to return to their Commands and strengthen the security architecture therein especially as the year gradually winds down and the Yuletide season draws closer.” He added that: “He (police chief) also directed the Strategic Commanders to evolve proactive anti-crime approaches to enable the Force to stay ahead against any anticipated security threats to the lives and property of the citizenry.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police Service Commission probes Kyari

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has set up an in-house panel “to study in details available documents related” to the indictment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Kyari, who was the Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), was suspended from the force […]
News Top Stories

AU’ll be irrelevant unless overhauled, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…commends Adeoye’s election as commissioner   President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the African Union (AU) would become stale unless efforts are made to overhaul it in order to make it more result oriented.   The President said this yesterday at an ongoing two-day virtual 34th Summit of the AU. Buhari called for a comprehensive […]
News Top Stories

Customs seizes N3.1bn contraband, drum of explosives

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, yesterday said it has intercepted 42 drums of calcium carbide smuggled into the country from Benin Republic. The contrabands were concealed with cassava tubers and flakes in a truck. Acting Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Usman Yahaya, said in Lagos that apart from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica