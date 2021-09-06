News

Election transmission: We’re at crossroads – INEC laments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Says conflicting court orders hindering activities

*Plans to replace SCR, z-pad with BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is a crossroad over the electronic transmission of election results in Anambra governorship and other subsequent elections.

The National Assembly has refused to pass the electronic transmission of election results in the on-going amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, leaving the decision to INEC and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday, said the deployment of appropriate technology is crucial and desirable in the conduct of elections.

According to Prof. Yakubu, the Commission has been continuously innovating on how to strengthen the credibility of voter accreditation and result management during elections in Nigeria, adding that uploading of polling unit results in real-time on election day is one of them.

He noted that technology advances with the passage of time, stating that INEC “must keep pace with the ever-changing world of global information and communication technology.

“We are at one such crossroad at the moment.”

Prof. Yakubu stated that as part of measures to strengthen Smart Card Reader (SCR) for authentication of fingerprints of voters and z-pad used to upload polling unit results to the IReV portal during elections, the Commission plans to introduce Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

This technology, Prof. Yakubu disclosed, will be used for fingerprint authentication during accreditation and where it fails for facial authentication.

“We believe that this multi-layer process will eliminate the possibility of voting by identity theft using another person’s PVC (permanent voter’s card).

“Where the voter fails both the fingerprint and facial authentication, he/she will not be allowed to vote. In other words, no electronic authentication, no voting,” he stated.

He expressed the confidence that the new machine would guarantee the credibility of voter authentication and transparent management of results during elections.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the new device will be used during the Isoko South 1 State Assembly constituency by-election in Delta State, which holds this weekend.

“The BVAS will now perform the functions of both the SCR and z-Pad in the by-election.

“Thereafter, it will be deployed in the Anambra governorship election in November,” he added.

The INEC Chairman also decried the conflicting court orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction and said they are hampering the activities of the Commission.

According to him, some of the decided cases are making the work of INEC: “Difficult and we have been crying out loud for a long time.

“In particular, some pre-election litigation relating to the nomination of candidates for elections were not determined until after the elections.

“Consequently, in some instances, political parties were declared winners without candidates to immediately receive the certificates of return on account of protracted and conflicting litigations or where courts rather than votes determine winners of elections.”

He also noted that the leadership crises in some political parties is making the regulatory responsibilities of the commission difficult, adding that: “It appears that in a number of electoral cases in Nigeria today, the settled law is now unsettled and the time-honoured principle of stare decisis does not seem to matter any longer.”

Prof. Yakubu appreciated the intervention of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and promised to work with both the Bar and the Bench to defend the electoral process in the best interest of the democracy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Rotary Club creates awareness drive to save the earth

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Rotary Club of Lagos Island recently launched a project, titled: Planet Earth Drive to Save Earth through tree planting, with Kings College Staff School in central Lagos, being the first point of call. Led by the club’s chairperson on tree plantation project, Rotarian Abigail Enudi, the club members engaged in the planting of trees and […]
News

Constitution review: Lagos Assembly calls for engagement with agitators

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday called on the federal government to engage agitators across the country rather than employ the use of force. This was as the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, argued that the use of the military in an attempt to quell agitations for secession would not yield […]
News

COVID-19 halting crucial mental health services in Africa –WHO

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Critical funding gaps are halting and disrupting crucial mental health services in Africa, as demand for these services rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new World Health OrganiSation (WHO) survey shows. The survey of 28 African countries was undertaken as part of the first global examination of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on access to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica