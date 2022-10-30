Election violence as challenge to 2023 polls

Despite the peace accord signed by the 18 registered political parties and their candidates for peaceful electioneering, opposition candidates and supporters are attacked in some parts of the country, just a month into the campaign for next year’s general elections, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

Barely seven days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned political parties and their supporters against attack on opponents, the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State came under attack by suspected hoodlums.

The incident reportedly occurred while the candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, his running mate, Funke Akindele and other party members and supporters were returning from Badagry Local Government Area where they had gone to campaign.

Hakeem Amode, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Secretary of PDP in Lagos State, said three their loyalists sustained injuries during the attack.

Amode said in a statement: “The campaign train of the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was attacked while returning from visitation to members of the party at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government.

“The attack led to injuries of several members of Jandor’s entourage and pressmen. As at the time of this press statement, one of the news reporters is in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital while those injured are being treated.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use APC-sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programmes of our gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran-Jandor recently and we would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 29, 2023.

“We would like to call on the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future, and to instil confidence in our members that they will be protected during this campaign period.

“We would like to also strongly warn those that are hell-bent on causing trouble or planning to disrupt the campaign and elections that we would not fold our arms and watch as we will resist all forms of intimidation.”

PDP supporters were earlier attacked in Kaduna State during a presidential campaign rally in the state on October 17. The party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a reaction, said he “received emergency reports of attacks @OfficialPDPNig supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing campaign rally in Kaduna State.

“This is undemocratic and against the peace accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago.

“I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu had at a training programme for the commission’s staff on October 18, described as worrisome, reports of clashes among parties and their supporters in some states of the country during the ongoing electioneering campaign. Prof. Yakubu also cautioned state and Federal Governments against reported denial of access to public facilities for parties and candidates for campaigns, and said these were “not only violations of the Electoral Act, 2022, but also negate the voluntary commitment by all political parties and candidates to the letter and spirit of the peace accord signed about three weeks ago under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC).

“Parties, candidates and their supporters should not by acts of commission or omission further complicate the prevailing security situation in the country.

“A peaceful electioneering campaign is comcritical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.” He re-emphasized this at a consultative meeting with party Chairman and Secretaries in Abuja last Wednesday.

The reported violence barely one month of commencement of campaigns is not good omen for the nation’s electoral process. The Labour Party (LP) had earlier reported attacks of its members in some states during street walkouts staged by Nigerian youths in support of its presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi.

Nigeria’s electoral process has been dogged by violence. A study by Samuel Oyewole of Federal University, Oye Ekiti showed that 9.8 per cent of electoral violence were recorded in the 2019 general elections, mostly during state elections. This may appear among the least compared to other electios before it.

The 2011 general elections was the most violent so far since the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999. The election claimed over 600 lives after INEC declared Goodluck Jonathan as president-elect.

It was to avoid a repeat of such post-election violence that led to the formation of National Peace Committee (NPC) led by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar in 2015.

The NPC which has many prominent political and religious leaders as members, arose from the works of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Inter-Party Affairs, and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), toward a peaceful election in 2015.

The first peace accord spearheaded by the committee was signed on January 14, 2015 by 11 presidential candidates including then President Goodluck Jonathan for the then ruling PDP and Muhammadu Buhari who was then the presidential candidate of the APC.

Former Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku who was Chairman of the peace accord signing ceremony, read out the five cardinal points the candidates and supporters should abide by.

These include, “To run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels. In this, we pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious sentiment, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and all agents acting in our name.

“To refrain from making or causing to make in our names or that of our parties any public statement, pronouncement, declaration or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

“To forcefully and publicly speak out against provocative utterances and oppose all act of electoral violence whether perpetuated by our supporters and or opponents.

“To commit ourselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence of this accord if necessary, by a national peace committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders.”

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, was made coordinator of the NPC while his foundation, the Kukah Centre became the secretariat of the committee.

Many Nigerians thought that with the caliber of prominent people involved, including members of the international community, such as former Secretary General of the United Nations Kofi Annan, peace had returned to the nation’s electoral process. How wrong they were!

Apart from Abubakar and Kukah, other prominent Nigerians behind the NPC were former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.), John Cardinal Onaiyekan, then Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Lamido Adamawa Alhaji Muhammad Musdafa; then Primate of Anglican Church Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh; then President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, as well as the present Chief of Staff to Buhari Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

What would have been the worst post-election violence in Nigeria was averted in 2015 when President Jonathan accepted defeat even before the final results of the election were declared by INEC. This was recorded as the greatest achievement of the NPC.

The accord was again signed before the

2019 elections, and as the research by Oyewole showed, 9.8 per cent violence was still recorded. The study identified nine most violent states in that election, to include Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Benue, Bayelsa, Lagos, Kogi, Ogun and Kano, with Rivers, Taraba, Delta and Abia States recording the highest fatalities. The parties and their candidates signed another peace accord for next year’s general elections on September 29. Eighteen presidential candidates signed the accord. INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu had told them that it was not enough to simply sign the peace accord but to abide by its letter and spirit. “You should similarly pass the message to all your candidates, members and supporters across the country for compliance. “This will be your own way of showing appreciation for the work of the NPC and an affirmation of your contribution to electoral peace in Nigeria,” Prof. Yakubu had advised. The European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassdor Samuela Isopi was present at the peace accord signing ceremony. The problem with signing peace accord is that the focus had been at the federal elections whereas most of the breaches occur at state level. Except during off-season elections, governorship candidates were not committed to sign peace accord during general elections. In 2019, rerun elections were held in number of states due to disruptions caused as a result of violence. Rivers, Kano, Bauchi etc, are some of those states that were unable to produce governors at first balloting in 2019. No presidential candidate or national party chairman has spoken against violence except when they are at the receiving end. This has emboldened supporters to unleash violence against opponents. Dr. Arthur-Martins Aginam, head of the NPC secretariat and who is also executive director of the Kukah Centre, said if former President Jonathan wanted not to be a statesman, he could not had conceded defeat, “and it is not (as) if anybody put a gun on his head or prevailed on him. He had said all through the campaign that his ambition is not worth the life of any Nigerian, and what he did was simply reaffirmation of all that he had been saying.” No other politician since then, has made such declaration, including those presently running for various positions in the next political dispensation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...