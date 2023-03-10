News

Election Violence: Deal with perpetrators, idle policemen – Okiro

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Election Violence: Deal with perpetrators, idle policemen – Okiro

A former Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) Chief Mike Okiro, has called on I-GP Alkali Baba to deal decisively with election violence perpetrators and policemen who watch aimlessly while such violence s being committed. Okiro made the call yesterday in Lagos, while addressing neewsmen about his views concerning the general elections, particularly on security for the exercise. He urged the police to deal with hired gunmen, political thugs, sundry election miscreants and offenders to deter others.

Okiro, who was also a former Chairman, Police Service Commission, said while the election was peaceful in some areas, the conduct was marred by widespread violence, intimidation and forceful prevention of voters from casting their ballots for the candidates of their choice.

He said: “What strikes me the most in all of this, and which I consider objectionable and roundly condemnable as a trained security officer, is the election violence and voter-intimidation, especially the use of gunmen and thugs to harass, scare away voters and election officials, as well as the snatching of ballot boxes. “In some domains, certain persons were strongly accused of dishing out threats to voters to vote for certain candidates against their conscience or face dire consequences, like being driven away from the parts of the country they chose to live and do their businesses.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Deregulation to change Nigeria’s status as petrol net exporter – Marketers

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria can develop intotherefininghub for West and Central Africa becoming a net exporter of refined products following Federal Government’s new policies on alternative energy, total deregulation, liberalization of the petroleum downstream sector and the coming on stream of new modular refineries, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said. The association, in a […]
News Top Stories

Diet rich in lutein boosts eyes, brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new research has suggested that consuming fruits and vegetables that contain a compound called lutein could pave the way to healthier eyes and brain. According to the findings of a study published in the journal ‘Nutrition Reviews,’ lutein, the antioxidant- rich phytochemical is absorbed into eye and brain tissue. There, it reduces the consumer’s […]
News

COVID-19: Pfizer says S’African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection

Posted on Author Reporter

  A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday. The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralize the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica