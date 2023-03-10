Election Violence: Deal with perpetrators, idle policemen – Okiro

A former Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) Chief Mike Okiro, has called on I-GP Alkali Baba to deal decisively with election violence perpetrators and policemen who watch aimlessly while such violence s being committed. Okiro made the call yesterday in Lagos, while addressing neewsmen about his views concerning the general elections, particularly on security for the exercise. He urged the police to deal with hired gunmen, political thugs, sundry election miscreants and offenders to deter others.

Okiro, who was also a former Chairman, Police Service Commission, said while the election was peaceful in some areas, the conduct was marred by widespread violence, intimidation and forceful prevention of voters from casting their ballots for the candidates of their choice.

He said: “What strikes me the most in all of this, and which I consider objectionable and roundly condemnable as a trained security officer, is the election violence and voter-intimidation, especially the use of gunmen and thugs to harass, scare away voters and election officials, as well as the snatching of ballot boxes. “In some domains, certain persons were strongly accused of dishing out threats to voters to vote for certain candidates against their conscience or face dire consequences, like being driven away from the parts of the country they chose to live and do their businesses.

