Election Violence: SERAP Sues INEC Over Failure To Probe Governors, Deputies

For allegedly failing to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences, including bribery, against some state governors and their deputies during the 2023 elections, a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the suit designated FHC/ABJ/ CS/583/2023 filed last Friday before a Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is asking the court for: “An order of mandamus compelling INEC to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral offences against state governors and their deputies during the 2023 elections. ”

An order of mandamus compelling INEC to promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the elections, identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their effective prosecution; “An order of mandamus directing and compelling INEC to prosecute all arrested electoral offenders in the 2023 general election in the custody of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.”

It suggested that Identifying, arresting, investigating and prosecuting any politicians and their sponsors suspected to be responsible for electoral offences during the elections would help end the impunity of perpetrators.

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare, Andrew Nwankwo and Ms Blessing Ogwuche, read in part: “Election violence is a threat to fair and representative elections.

“Section 52 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act allows INEC to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to probe allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences that may have been committed by any state governors and/or their deputies. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.