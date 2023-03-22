2023 Elections

Election: We Were Recruited To Mount Negative Propaganda Against APC, Says Group

A group under the aegis of Repentant members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) propaganda machinery has confessed their sins and avail the people of Plateau State of certain untoward conduct and sponsored evil machinations perpetrated by them just to make sure that the APC Governorship Candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda did not win last Saturday Governorship election in the state.

The leader of the group, Habila Joesph disclosed this while addressing Journalists on Wednesday evening at Azi Nyako youth center in Jos.

According to him, they feel it is expedient and necessary to come out and talk to purge and relieve their conscience of the moral burden they have placed upon themselves through the perpetuation of evil propaganda against Nentawe Yilwatda the candidate of the All Progressive Congress which skewed the minds of the people of the state against him.

Habila explained that as a matter of fact and without any fear of indictment, reprimand, or arrest by the security agencies they want to bring to public knowledge that they became willing tools and agents of blackmail and character assassinations in the hands of the PDP to bring down the most qualified and formidable Candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda of the APC.

“Regrettably and shamefully too, we were given inducements and the necessary backing to publish all forms of falsehood, especially in the social media portraying Nentawe as an agent of the Hausa-Fulani.”

He pointed out that it would also be mind-boggling and surprising to some to ask why coming at this time to make such startling revelations when the election is all over adding that the elections might have been over but the mental torture they are going through seems to have just begun looking at the number of innocent Christians who might have believed the false propaganda which we made them believe.

“We chose to come out now because of the serious spiritual and psychological torture we are going through. Promptings hence the need to come out and publicly confess our misdemeanor to absorb our conscience.

Habila further said “Consequently I and my friends in this obnoxious and wicked assignment, feel there is no reason for jubilations having known fully what transpired before and during the election. Worst of all is the kind of massive rigging and result manipulations that characterized the outcome of the election in some parts of the state particularly in Mangu and Jos- South local government areas.

He also added that they want to make it abundantly clear that should the need arises, they will be willing to mention names of sponsors of this dastardly conduct and actions saying they will also tell the world all the mouth-watering promises made to them in the event PDP won the governorship election.

“While we are not sure of the extent that our indecent manipulation of public opinion might have influenced the voting pattern of the unsuspecting voters, we want to profoundly ask for forgiveness from Dr. Nentawe, and the entire people of Plateau State.”

