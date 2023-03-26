Politics

Election: We’ll Retrieve, Rebuild Ebonyi PDP – Okorie

Posted on Author ochukwu Okorie Comment(0)

…Berates ex-Commissioner over attack on Anyim

Some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State have vowed to retrieve the party from some moneybags and rebuild it following its bad performance at the just concluded general election in the state.

The party was bedevilled by the intractable crisis that made some of its notable leaders openly declare their support for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during the general election.

Among the leaders that declared support for the APC at the poll, is former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim.

Anyim has been under attack by some chieftains of the party in the state for supporting APC at the election.

The Nation Working Committee (NWC) last week suspended him from the party for alleged anti-party activity.

One of the chieftains of the party and Director of Media and Publicity of the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Ifeanyi Odii, Chief Abia Onyeike, described Anyim as a betrayal who has no electoral value anymore.

But the embattled Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Tochukwu Okorie vowed that the “real leaders” of the party will take back the party from the likes of Onyeike and his groups to rebuild it.

“We are worried, though, that Onyike has consistently displayed symptoms usually associated with dementia and sincerely hope that those around him would be kind enough to keep an eye on him.

“While we sympathize with his puerile effort at regenerating public discourse around his aberrant, now decrepit political adventure, Onyike needs to be told that he is totally incapable of bullying anyone, let alone, a man of Sen. Anyim’s sagacity.

“It is possible that Abia Onyike was busy chasing after life in faraway Congo when the Movement for the Creation of Ebonyi State finally yielded fruits and Ebonyi State was created in 1996.

“If he had been there, he would probably have remembered the intense contentions about where to site the state capital and what political bloc would produce the first Executive Governor.

“Whether that conversation took place among non-existing three senatorial zones or between two political blocs, Abia Onyike would never know.

“Need I bother to remind a wilful deviant that that conversation was between the Afikpo bloc, coming from old Abia State and Abakaliki bloc from old Enugu State?
Besides, the decision to revert to that original arrangement by PDP was not unilateral.

“It was taken at the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), the highest policy-making organ of the party, in the interest of equity.

“The real leaders of PDP will eventually take back their party and rebuild it, and the likes of Abia Onyike will then have only their wounds to lick.
As for Ebonyi, the ship sailed long ago.

“We advise Abia Onyike, therefore, to devise another intelligent means of keeping his victim blindfolded without having to have Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim on his lips all the time. Or better still, he should get a livelihood,” Okorie stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

