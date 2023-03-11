Election: Why I’m Not Supporting Peter Obi’s Candidate – Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian activist and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Buhari has revealed why she is not supporting the labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s governorship candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga.

Obi had on Thursday urged his supporters to vote for some Labour Party Governorship candidates including Edeoga in the March 18, governorship and state assembly election.

Reacting to the development via her verified Twitter handle, Aisha, who is one of the key stakeholders of the party noted that she didn’t support Obi’s candidate because she was backing the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Frank Nweke.

According to her, she has been supporting Nweke even before joining the Obidient movement.

She noted that she never supported Obi because he was a Labour Party candidate but because she considered him competent.

She wrote, “So the Frank Nweke Jnr I have been talking about since himself and Peter Obi were in PDP I should abandon because he happened to pick a different party.

“Anyway, I didn’t support Peter Obi because he was in Labour. I supported Peter Obi because he was competent.

“I started campaigning for Frank Nweke Jnr even before I started campaigning for Peter Obi. Many didn’t pay attention.

“It is now that Labour Party is the reigning party that my campaign for @FrankNwekeII became an issue. I am not a person with a long throat! I build not wait to eat!”

