Election: Why Insecurity Persists In Ebonyi – Odii

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Odii has blamed unemployment and needless interferences of government in the affairs of local communities as causes of insecurity ravaging the state.

Odii who spoke through his Deputy governorship candidate, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu during a debate organized for governorship candidates of different political parties in the state by the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Abakaliki, said that until the state government hands-off local administration to the local people, conflicts and communal crises may continue.

He said, “Unemployment, government interferences in the affairs of local communities is one of the major causes of insecurity.

“If you look at what is happening today, we have several communal crises, Ikwo and Izzi people, Abaomege and Ishinkwo, Ezza and Effium people, Ngbo and Igala, Edda and Amasiri etc.”

The PDP governorship candidate said that uniting the people of Ebonyi State would be a paramount policy of his government as there cannot be any development if there is no peace.

He promised that his government will ensure that the local government and local communities in the state would be granted their deserved autonomy so that they can elect their own leaders, and develop at their own pace thereby engendering healthy competition and peaceful development.

“Our government will not have any interference with local politics.

“The government should not have an interest in electing leaders of local communities, in communities you allow the people to elect their Town Union Presidents, Allow people to elect their traditional rulers; allow people to elect whosoever will be their counsellor.

“Counsellor is one of the most important representatives of the people, my grandmother at home does not know who is the Chairman of the local government.

“Allow the government to go back to the people, by giving autonomy to the local government is very key.

“If you give autonomy to the local government and monitor them, they will do wonderfully well,” he reiterated.

Dr Odii in all his campaign rallies has maintained that the various communal clashes and criminalities pervading most communities in Ebonyi State were caused because the government usurped the powers and values of local communities.

