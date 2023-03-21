Election: You Shouldn’t Have Wasted N300bn – Simi Slams INEC Over Irregularities

Nigerian sensational singer, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, has slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the 2023 general election.

The 35-year-old songwriter who feels that the electoral process was disappointing and did to level up to the N300 billion used in conducting the elections also berated youths manipulated by politicians to actualize their dreams.

Simi stated this while reacting to the violence and irregularities that marred the February 25 and March 18, 2023, general elections across the state.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle to express her grievances, Simi also called on the Nigerian youths, especially those who have made themselves tools in the hands of desperate politicians, reminding them that the politicians only care about themselves.

“And all these for politicians that don’t give af about you or your family. ‘Them just dey use you’. When this election has passed, it’ll be you, the poverty you’re dying to maintain and your newfound lack of shame. They still won’t care about YOU. Tribalism is disgraceful,” she tweeted.

She added, “300 billion naira budget for this joke of an election. @inecnigeria you might have as well given them back the money to fix some hospitals and schools and just used your finger to point at the people you wanted to select.”

