Electioneering: Legal Expert, Aderibigbe Advocates Patience In E-Voting

A legal expert, Barr. Wale Aderibigbe has advocated for patience in e-voting because Nigeria still has to improve on its general Information and Communication Technology framework to get the process right.

Barr. Aderibigbe said there are still a lot of teething problems associated with Nigeria’s internet facilities, a situation which he said will hamper the smooth process of e-voting if the nation decides to adopt it at this moment.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Unit 6, St. Cecilia Primary School, Okua in Odo-Otin LG of Osun State.

The legal luminary who agreed that Nigeria should consider those in the diaspora, hence the need for e-voting admonished the federal government to improve on the nation’s ICT framework in preparation for future elections.

Barr. Aderibigbe while commending the federal government through the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on the introduction of the BIVAS machine said introducing e-voting into elections should be taken gradually.

He said the BIVAS technology has no doubt improved the nation’s election process and reduced issues of malpractice usually associated with the election process in the country.

According to him, “I must say that we still have a lot to improve upon in our electioneering process, especially in the area of e-voting, but we have to take it one at a time and gradually.

“As regards the e-voting as being clamoured for in some quarters so as to take care of Nigerians in the diaspora we have to take it steadily, we must improve in our ICT framework so that it won’t be an effort in futility.

