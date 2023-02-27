ElectionResult2023: Abia Speaker Loses NASS Election To LP Candidate

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost his bid to represent Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency to Chief Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party (LP).

Aguocha, the immediate past President General (PG) of Ohuhu Welfare Union scored 45,199 to defeat Orji who secured 35,196 as announced by the Returning Officer, a margin that shows that the Speaker was defeated with 13,003 votes.

New Telegraph reports that shortly after Prof. Uma Kalu Oke, the Returning Officer announced the result, Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State erupted in celebration.

Our correspondent gathered that there was tension in Umuahia when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delayed the announcement prompting a reaction from Aguocha.

In his reaction before the announcement, Aguocha said, “Some dependable INEC officials have admitted to being coerced by the proxies of the father and son to alter the numbers on the result sheets in the three LGs, especially Ikwuano, for monetary inducement.

“I want to use this medium to warn the desperadoes (who would not accept their rejection in good fate) to discontinue as we are poised to repel such an evil machination at any cost.

“We have had enough of the subjugation and humiliation of our people and the subversion of their wishes.

“The Ikwuano/Umuahia constituents have spoken in unison. The massive votes cast for the Labour Party and me in Saturday’s National Assembly election and the wide margin recorded in almost all the polling units are evidence of their resolution to pull down the evil empire that has enslaved them for 16 years.

“INEC is under obligation, as an unbiased umpire, to uphold the people’s victory as expressed through the ballots and not instrumental to their despair. The voice of the people is the voice of God. My victory is not a stroke of serendipity. It is divine.

“In the spirit of democracy, I expect my defeated brother, Ikuku (Chinedum Orji) and his father to accept the wish of our people and concede defeat for the first time in the history of their political career than the otiose effort to suborn INEC officials.

“I, therefore, urge our people to remain calm but be on alert to ensure that affiliation does not arise the second time. Thanks.”

Like this: Like Loading...