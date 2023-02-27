2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResult: Adams Oshiomhole Wins Senatorial Seat

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has won the Edo North Senatorial Seat.

Announcing the result in Auchi which is the Senatorial headquarters, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) Returning Officer, Benjamin Adesina said Oshiomhole polled 107,110 votes to defeat Francis Alimikhena of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the incumbent, who scored 55,344 votes.

“Adams Oshiomhole of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Edo north senatorial district,” Adesina said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

