2023 Elections News Politics

#ElectionResult2023: Again, Orji Kalu Wins Abia North Senate Seat

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial election in Abia North District, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has emerged victorious.

Kalu was declared the winner of the Abia-North Senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he defeated his closest rival, Senator Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party.

Kalu, a two-term Governor of Abia state polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat  Iroh who polled 27,540 votes and another strong contender, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 15, 175 votes.

Declaring the result at the Ohafia collation centre, INEC Returning Officer for Abia-North Mr Chinedu Nnamdi declared Senator Kalu the winner.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

UK issues new travel advice for foreign students

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…says students can work for 3 years after graduating   The UK has admitted that ongoing global restrictions may mean that some students will face delays just as it has offered some flexibility into its rules for international students applying for study visa due to ongoing global restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Northern elders hail Ohaneze Ndigbo for disowning Kanu’s statement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Northern elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), have commended the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for distancing the zone from a recent inciting statement by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. This was even as the elders […]
News

Kuje attack worrisome – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar is worried about Tuesday’s attack on Kuje medium prison by terrorists where some inmates escaped. However, the former Vice President said his concern was not only from “the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica