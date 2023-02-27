ElectionResult2023: Again, Orji Kalu Wins Abia North Senate Seat

Chief Whip of the Senate and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial election in Abia North District, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu has emerged victorious.

Kalu was declared the winner of the Abia-North Senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he defeated his closest rival, Senator Nnamdi Iroh of the Labour Party.

Kalu, a two-term Governor of Abia state polled a total of 30,805 votes to defeat Iroh who polled 27,540 votes and another strong contender, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 15, 175 votes.

Declaring the result at the Ohafia collation centre, INEC Returning Officer for Abia-North Mr Chinedu Nnamdi declared Senator Kalu the winner.

