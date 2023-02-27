ElectionResult: Akwashihi Returns To Senate, Jeremiah Wins Nasarawa NASS Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Sen. Godiya Akwashiki of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as the winner of Saturday’s election for Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

Senator Godiya Akwaahiki polled 44,471 votes to defeat the former Executive Secretary of the National Judicial Commission, (NJC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with 32,058 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ilemona Adofu of Federal University, Lafia who announced the result in the early hours of Monday at the zonal collation centre in Akwanga, declared Akwashiki as the winner for the Nasarawa Noth senatorial seat with 44,471 votes.

He said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 11,212 votes, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 4,083 votes and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) 1,455 votes.

He added that the total registered votes were 338,042 votes cast: 101,863, valid votes 99,687 while rejected votes were 2, 176.

“Godiya Akwashiki SDP having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Nasarawa North North Senatorial District,” Adofu declared.

Speaking in an interview, Alhaji Muluku Agah, the SDP Returning Agent of the senatorial election, appreciated God and the people of the zone for the re-election of Akwashiki.

Agah, who is a member representing Nassarawa Eggon East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, described the election as credible, free and fair.

The lawmaker, who is also the SDP candidate for Nassarawa Eggon East state constituency for March 11 election, assured that Akwashiki would provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the zone

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Umaru Jeremiah of All the Progressives Congress ( APC) as the winner of the Akwanga/ Wamba/ Nassarawa Eggon federal constituency with 38,430 votes.

He defeated the incumbent member representing the Constituency, Alhaji Abdulkarim Usman, who scored 19, 681 votes.

Announcing the result in the early hours on Monday in Akwanga, INEC Returning Officer, Associate Prof. Dalhatu Musa of Federal University, Lafia, declared that Umaru Jeremiah polled 38,430 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

He said the total registered votes in the zone were 338,042, saying votes cast scored by the party included: SDP-21284, NNPP- 8451 and APGA- 1677, among others.

Associate Prof. Musa Dalhatu said” Mr Umar Jeremiah of APC, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Akwanga/ Wamba/ Nassarawa Eggon federal Constituency, ” he declared.

He added that the votes cast were 99,598 while valid votes were 97,351 and rejected votes were 2,247.

Reacting to the results, Jeremiah dedicated his victory to God Almighty and the people of the constituency.

Also, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon. Jonathan Gaza, Member of the House of Representatives for Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal constituency is the winner of Saturday’s election for the constituency in Nasarawa state.

The Returning Officer, Professor George who announced the result of the election zonal collation centre in Keffi, headquarters of Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state said, Gaza, polled 60265 votes to emerge the winner.

Genyi said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bulus Ishaku scored 33180 votes with that of the Labour Party, Mr Iliya Gambo scoring 29665 votes while that of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Mr Auta Koro scored 28417 votes.

His words ” that Gaza Jonathan of the SDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declare a winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Speaking after the declaration of the results, Mr Usman Enoch, SDP party Agent for the election expressed gladness over the victory and gratitude to the people of Karu/Keffi/Kokona federal constituency for giving Gaza the mandate to represent them again at the House of Representatives.

“This happened all because of his laudable performances. He has touched almost every part of the constituency. I also applaud the electoral process which was peaceful and laudable,” he said.

Also speaking in an interview, Mr Ifeanyi Maduabuchi, Labour Party Agent also commended the conduct of the election by INEC and the transparent manner in which the results were declared.

“I can really say our eyes are everywhere but with what we have seen so far and our observations, everything moved smoothly,” he said Rep Abdulkarim loses second term bid.

