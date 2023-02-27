2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResult: Al’makura Loses Senatorial Seat To PDP’s Onawo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of Saturday’s election for Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

Onawo polled 93, 064 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator, Tanko Al-makura who scored 76,813 votes amongst others.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Yakubu Ashiku of the Federal University, Lafia, in the early hours of Monday at Abacha Youth Centre declared Ogoshi as the winner with 93,064 votes.

Professor Ashiku said,” Onawo having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the election conducted on the 25th of February for Nasarawa south Senatorial District.”

Reacting to the victory of the candidate of Onawo, Nasarawa state Chairman, Francis Orogu described the victory of his party and that of Onawo as a victory for democracy.

He said despite the conspiracy against his candidate and that of his party, the party has won the senatorial seat because God has a hand in it, expressing optimism that the People’s Democratic party would win the governorship seat in the March 11 elections.

