#ElectionResult2023: APC Mounting Pressure On INEC To Doctor Results – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to doctor the results of Saturday’s presidential election in states where it failed to score 25 per cent.

Director, of Strategic Communication of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Bashorun Dele Momodu, at a press conference in Abuja, said the party is the only political party which has secured the necessary 25 per cent spread across 24 states in the country.

Momodu alleged that APC is mounting pressure on INEC to give it 25 per cent in Imo and Ebonyi States.

“It is on the merits of this intelligence that we are calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to apply necessary precautions before announcing procured results in the presidential election from these two states,” he advised.

He noted that the PDP presidential candidate had earlier raised the alarm of attempts by some governors of the ruling party shopping for numbers to make up for their shortfalls.

Momodu also said APC has not been able to meet the 25 per cent threshold and advised INEC not to cave into the pressures.

According to him, APC is making attempts to shore up votes from Lagos State to its advantage, adding “from already collated results, the APC is not leading in Lagos and we have credible information that they are currently shopping for means of manufacturing humongous figures to their advantage in the state.

“Similarly, we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission to resist the pressure being mounted on it by the APC to compromise the Lagos Central Senatorial District election where the PDP is in a clear lead.

“We further urge the electoral commission to put substantial surveillance on Lagos State. The APC is doing all within their means to cheat in Lagos,” he said.

The campaign spokesperson also accused the APC of attempting to manipulate the results of the election in Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara, among other states where result sheets were allegedly being changed and uploaded, and urged INEC not to declare any result until the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines are verified, alleging that results in areas where the PDP was winning were being cancelled.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

