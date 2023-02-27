2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResult2023: APC Wins All Senatorial Seats In Oyo, Wallops PDP, LP, Accord

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all three senatorial seats of Oyo State with its candidates defeating other candidates in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Accord and Labour Party (LP).

The APC candidate, Chief Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, was declared winner of the Oyo South Senatorial district, defeating Chief Olasunkanmi Tegbe of the PDP and the Accord party candidate, Kolapo Kola Daisi.

Announcing the results at Ikolaba High School, Ibadan, the Returning Officer for the Oyo South Senatorial District, Prof. Wole Olatokun of the University of Ibadan (UI), said Alli having satisfied the requirements of the law was declared winner of the poll.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the law, Barrister Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli of the APC polled 111,513 votes to defeat the Accord candidate (Kolapo Kola Daisi), who polled 33,641 votes; Olasunkanmi Tegbe of PDP who polled 92,481 votes; and Oladimeji Theophilus of LP candidate who garnered 22,657”, the Returning Officer said.

Alli was a former Chief of Staff to former governor Rashidi Ladoja and also ex-Ibadan North local government Chairman.

In the Oyo Central senatorial district, Dr Yunus Akintunde of the APC was declared the winner having defeated Chief Bisi Ilaka of the PDP; and Faozey Oladotun Nurudeen of the Accord.

According to the Returning Officer for the district, Prof. Adeniyi Olatubosun (Vice Chancellor of the Kola Daisi University, Ibadan), the APC candidate polled 108, 776; the PDP candidate polled 101, 213; while Accord had 41, 743.

Similarly, the two-term incumbent senator of the Oyo North, Abdulfatai Buhari still defeated his opponents from the other parties to clinch a third term. His contenders are Shina Peller of the Accord and Akinwale Akinwole (a.k.a. Wolekanle) of the PDP.

APC polled 90, 078, PDP got 77,034, while Accord went home with 5,4732 votes.

