#ElectionResult: Bagos Wins Jos South/East Fed Constituency

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of Saturday’s election for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency seat.

The INEC Returning Officer for the constituency in Plateau State, Prof. Jonathan Dabak, declared Bagos who polled 95, 637 votes as the winner at the Jos South Collation Centre on Monday morning.

Prof. Dabak who is also a lecturer at the University of Jos said the candidate of the Labour Party, Alfred Ajang came second with 36, 270 votes while the Local Government Chairman of Jos South LGC who is the candidate of the APC, Hon. Gideon Dandareng came third and scored 27,235.

New Telegraph reports that Hon. Bagos is the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Anti-corruption.

