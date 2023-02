The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it has begun mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit has been activated to reach out to […]

•Jed Air, Dana, Azman, First Nation, Top Brass, Quorum, others submit list A mid harsh economic realities occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, 18 Nigerian airlines have submitted their Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) funds' application documents to their umbrella body, the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON). Some of the airlines have not […]

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, has called for a three-way partnership between the African private sector, government and finance institutions, to fast-track growth and development in Nigeria, and in Africa. According to Rabiu, who is the President of the France Nigeria Business Council, this partnership will identify sustainable solutions to the issues […]

