#ElectionResult: Egwu Loses 3rd Term Bid In Ebonyi North Zone

Former Governor of Ebonyi State and Senator representing Ebonyi North Zone, Sam Egwu has lost his bid to return to the Senate for a third term.

This is as the All Progressive Congress (APC) made a clean sweep of all the National Assembly positions in Ebonyi North Senatorial District.

Egwu, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Education lost to a former State Chairman of the PDP, Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi

Nwebonyi was last night declared the winner and the Senator-elect for Ebonyi North Senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwebonyi garnered a total of 65,863 votes.

His closest opponent, Anselem Enigwe of the Labour Party scored 42,283 to emerge second while Senator Egwu of PDP came a distant third with 26,569 votes.

The report was announced by the INEC Returning Officer for Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, Professor Nwogo Ajuka Obasi at the INEC Office in Abakaliki Local Government on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, a former State Chairman of the APC, Eze Nwachukwu Eze defeated his Labour Party and PDP opponents to win the Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency seat

He garnered 22794 votes to beat his closest challenger, Ndubuisi Agbo of Labour who polled 14168 votes

Candidate of the PDP, Victor Aleke garnered 11611 votes to place third in the election.

The APC candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, Emmanuel Uguru has been declared the winner of the election for the constituency.

Uguru, a former Chairman of Abakaliki local government defeated Eze Emmanuel Eze of the Labour Party to emerge victorious.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Amos Nworie announced that Mr Emmanuel Uguru scored a total of 41,771 votes.

He said that Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh scored 30,877 votes to take the second position.

Prof Nworie declared that Uguru having scored the highest number of votes is the winner of the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency election.

