ElectionResult2023: Gov Sani Bello Wins Senate Seat For Niger East

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello has been declared the winner of the Niger South North (Zone C) Senatorial District of the National Assembly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Returning Officer, Kolo Zacchaeus, announced the result on Monday in Kontangora, saying “Sani-Bello scored 100,197 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Shehu Abdullahi who scored 88,153 votes”.

He added that Wali Ibrahim of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 13,886 votes, while Sani Sule of APGA got 2,747 votes and Musa Yakubu of ADC scored 636 votes.

Buhari Haruna of PRP scored 1,597 votes, while Ibrahim Muhammad of NRM scored 307 votes. Adamu Tainmu of ADP got 515 votes.

Sama’ila Yahaya of SDP scored 169 votes, while Yamaha John of ZLP got 937 votes and Mohammed Usman of Accord Party scored 220 votes.

