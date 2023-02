ElectionResult: House Of Reps Election Results In Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as a member of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiate (PPI). A statement issued by the spokesperson for Malami, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, yesterday said other members include; Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, […]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that it will win next year’s general election if there is a free and fair contest. National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, who stated this yesterday when the party received the United Nations Needs Assessment Mission, said this was demonstrated in the February Abuja Area Council election. Ayu stated […]

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday described aspirants jostling to contest the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC (APC) as very bril-liant and capable to steer the ship of the country. Oyetola spoke when Governor Kayode Fayemi, one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of APC, visited him in […]

