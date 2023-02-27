ElectionResult: Idahosa Defeats Igbinedion’s Daughter In NASS Election

A member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Dennis Idahosa has defeated the daughter of the Esama of Benin, Omosede Igbinedion to get a second term in the House of Representatives.

Declaring the results at Iguobazuwa which is the headquarters of the federal constituency, the Returning Officer, Professor Nosakhare Ekhosuehi said Idahosa scored a total vote of 19,851 to defeat Igbinedion, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 18, 396 while the Labour Party candidate, Dr (Mrs) Osayuki Ekpelle Asemota polled 17,608 to come a distant third.

It would be recalled that Idahosa defeated Igbinedion in 2019 as a sitting member to represent his people.

Like this: Like Loading...