#ElectionResult: Kwankwaso Leads Atiku, Tinubu, Obi With Over 40,000 Votes In Kano

Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) Presidential candidate is currently leading the presidential election in Kano State ahead of Atiku and Tinubu with 43,625 votes in the seven local government areas of the state that have so far been declared so far

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is following Kwankwaso with 69,997 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)  has garnered 15,896 votes.

The state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed this on Sunday night.

Garun Malam LGA, Kano state

Total: 74,846

Accredited. : 26,692

APC – 8,642

LP – 169

NNPP – 12,249

PDP – 4,409

Rimin Gado

Total registered voters: 67,128

Accredited voters: 27,476

APC – 10,861

NNPP – 14,634

PDP – 907

Kibiya

Total registered voters: 77,929

Accredited voters: 28,228

APC – 10,283

LP – 70

NNPP – 16,331

PDP – 753

Kura

Total registered voters: 107,866

Accredited voters: 37,613

APC – 10,929

LP – 126

NNPP – 20,406

PDP – 3,987

Gezawa

Total registered voters: 114,655

Accredited voters: 37,183

APC – 9,915

LP – 188

NNPP – 21,909

PDP – 2,908

Minjibir

Total registered voters: 94,186

Accredited voters: 26,245

APC – 6,777

LP – 123

NNPP – 15,505

PDP – 1,833

Makoda

Total registered voters: 75,487

Accredited voters: 27,724

APC – 12,590

LP – 40

NNPP – 12,247

PDP – 1,099

