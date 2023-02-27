2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResult: LP Deflates PDP In Isiala-Ngwa Fed Constituency

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 National Assembly election, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe has been declared the winner of the Isiala-Ngwa North/Isiala-Ngwa South Federal Constituency, Abia State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared Hon. Onwusibe as House of Representatives member-elect for Isiala-Ngwa Federal Constituency, after he defeated his close rival, Prof Anthony Agbazuere of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Onwusibe, a former Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Chairman was the member representing Isiala-Ngwa North in the Abia State House of Assembly on the platform of the PDP until he defected to LP before the party’s primaries, after falling out with some people in authority.

Agbazuere on the other hand was a strong stakeholder of the current PDP-led Abia State government as he was the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu before clinching the party’s ticket to run for the election to determine who will replace the incumbent member, Darlington Nwokeocha who is equally vying for Abia Central Senate under the platform of LP.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Mr Asogwa Ikechukwu said that Onwusibe polled a total number of 20, 411 valid votes to win Agbazuere who polled a total of 13, 508 valid votes.

This win currently means that LP has officially won two (Isuikwuato/Umunneochi and Isiala-Ngwa South/Isiala-Ngwa North) out of the eight Federal Constituency seats in Abia while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won one, which Bende Federal Constituency.

LP supporters in Abia State are currently claiming that they will win the Federal Constituency seats in Aba and Umuahia which INEC is yet to announce.

Meanwhile, there is a huge celebration in the Ntigha community in Isiala-Ngwa North LGA, the home of Ginger Onwusibe, as supporters have taken to the streets to express their joy for the victory of a man they describe as a grassroots politician.

