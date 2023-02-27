ElectionResult: Ogah Retires Onyejeocha From House Of Reps

After what has been a long 16 years at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State has been defeated by Chief Amaobi Ogah, Labour Party candidate.

New Telegraph reports that Onyejocha was first elected in 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), re-elected in 2011 under the same platform, and got elected again in 2019 after defecting to All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2018.

The Federal Constituency is made up of two Local Government Areas and Onyejeocha, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who hails from Umunneochi Local Government Area has been there for 16 years.

Ogah, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and younger brother to former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah who hails from Isuikwuato Local Government Area campaigned vigorously on the platform of equity.

The results announced showed that Chief Amobi Ogah who was officially declared winner of the poll by the Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday, got 11, 822 votes to defeat Onyejeocha who garnered 8752 from the total votes cast.

Ogah’s victory which has been described by many political analysts as the beginning of retirement for many termed as “ancestral legislators” in Abia is sending waves of fear across the three Senatorial zones in the state as well as the eight Federal Constituencies in Abia.

