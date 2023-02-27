ElectionResult: PDP Wins All Osun Senatorial, House Of Reps Seats

The candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have won all the National Assembly seats in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the results of the elections obtained by our Correspondent at the State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, Francis Fadahunsi, the current lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial was reelected.

Fadahunsi polled 127877 to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Ajibola Famurewa, who garnered 95670.

In Osun Central Senatorial, Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru of the APC polled 117609, losing to Olubiyi Fadeyi of the PDP who was returned elected with 134229 votes.

Also in Osun West Senatorial District, Mr Lere Oyewumi of the PDP was returned elected, having polled 138476 to defeat Amidu Tadese of APC, who got 104459 votes.

In Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, Clement Akanni of the PDP with 26242 was elected and the APC’s Adebisi Obawale got 16725.

Olusoji Adetunji of the PDP got 41389 votes to defeat Moshood Oluawo of APC which got 35911, to win Odo Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency.

In Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, Lanre Omoleye of the PDP with 39124 votes defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the Constituency, Taiwo Oluga of APC who got 37832.

The incumbent lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Bamidele Salam, polled 64236 votes to defeat Atanda Bello of the APC who got 35444.

In Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West Federal Constituency, Sanya Ominrin of the PDP with 41437 votes was returned elected, defeating the incumbent lawmaker representing the Constituency, Lawrence Ayeni, while Lukman Alani of the PDP won Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency seat, having polled 35678 to defeat the incumbent lawmaker representing the Constituency, Yinusa Amobi of the APC, who got 31255.

Mr Wole Oke of the PDP, who is the current lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency with 31907 votes was returned elected, defeating his closest challenger, Mr Seun Odofin, of the APC who got 18412 votes.

Another incumbent lawmaker, Taofeek Ajilesoro of the PDP polled 53078 votes to retain the seat of Ife Central/Ife North, Ife South/Ife East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, defeating Kayode Adereti of the APC got 51051 votes.

In Irepodun/Olorunda/Osogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency, Morufu Adebayo of the PDP won with 71677, while Abosede Kasumu-Ogo Oluwa of the APC got 58992 votes to emerge second at the poll.

National Assembly Results For Osun State

3 SENATORIAL DISTRICTS

OSUN CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT

APC 117609

LP 2292

NNPP 256

PDP 134229

FADEYI OLUWOLE OLUBIYI OF PDP WON OSUN CENTRAL

OSUN WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

APC 104459

LP 1580

NNPP 242

PDP 138476

OYEWUMI KAMARUDEEN OLALERE WON OSUN WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

OSUN EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

APC 95670

LP 5598

NNPP 342

PDP 127877

FADAHUNSI ADENIGBA FRANCIS WON OSUN EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

9 FEDERAL CONSTITUENCIES

BOLUWADURO/IFEDAYO/ ILA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 16725

LP 109

NNPP 34

PDP 26242

AKANNI CLEMENT ADEMOLA OF PDP WON

ODO-OTIN/IFELODUN/BORIPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 35911

LP 337

NNPP 108

PDP 41389

ADETUNJI ABIDEMI OLUSOJI OF PDP WON

AYEDAADE/ IREWOLE/ ISOKAN FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 37832

LP 291

NNPP 73

PDP 39124

OLADEBO LANRE OMOLEYE OF PDP WON

EDE NORTH/ EDE SOUTH/ EGBEDORE/ EJIGBO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 35444

LP 1193

NNPP 1470

PDP 64236

SALAM BAMIDELE OF PDP WON

ATAKUNMOSA EAST/ ATAKUNMOSA WEST/ ILESHA EAST/ ILESHA WEST FEDERAL CONSTUENCY

APC 25859

LP 1701

NNPP 91

PDP 41437

OMIRIN EMMANUEL OLUSANYA OF PDP WON

AYEDIRE/ IWO/ OLA-OLUWA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 31255

LP 204

NNPP 66

PDP 35678

MUDASHIRU LUKMAN ALANI OF PDP WON

IFE CENTRAL/ IFE NORTH/ IFE SOUTH/ IFE EAST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 51051

LP 3716

NNPP 333

PDP 53078

AJILESORO TAOFEEK ABIMBOLA OF PDP WON

IREPODUN/ OLORUNDA/ OSOGBO/ OROLU FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 58992

LP 1930

NNPP 111

PDP 71677

ADEWALE MORUFU ADEBAYO OF PDP WON

OBOKUN/ ORIADE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY

APC 18412

LP 275

NNPP 56

PDP 31907

OKE BUSAYO OLUWOLE OF PDP WON

PDP WON ALL THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SEATS

