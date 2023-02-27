ElectionResult: PDP Wins All Osun Senatorial, House Of Reps Seats

The candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have won all the National Assembly seats in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.
According to the results of the elections obtained by our Correspondent at the State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, Francis Fadahunsi, the current lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial was reelected.
Fadahunsi polled 127877 to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Ajibola Famurewa, who garnered 95670.
In Osun Central Senatorial, Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru of the APC polled 117609, losing to Olubiyi Fadeyi of the PDP who was returned elected with 134229 votes.
Also in Osun West Senatorial District, Mr Lere Oyewumi of the PDP was returned elected, having polled 138476 to defeat Amidu Tadese of APC, who got 104459 votes.
In Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, Clement Akanni of the PDP with 26242 was elected and the APC’s Adebisi Obawale got 16725.
Olusoji Adetunji of the PDP got 41389 votes to defeat Moshood Oluawo of APC which got 35911, to win Odo Otin/Ifelodun/Boripe Federal Constituency.
In Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, Lanre Omoleye of the PDP with 39124 votes defeated the incumbent lawmaker representing the Constituency, Taiwo Oluga of APC who got 37832.
The incumbent lawmaker representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Bamidele Salam, polled 64236 votes to defeat Atanda Bello of the APC who got 35444.
In Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West Federal Constituency, Sanya Ominrin of the PDP with 41437 votes was returned elected, defeating the incumbent lawmaker representing the Constituency, Lawrence Ayeni, while Lukman Alani of the PDP won Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Federal Constituency seat, having polled 35678 to defeat the incumbent lawmaker representing the Constituency, Yinusa Amobi of the APC, who got 31255.
Mr Wole Oke of the PDP, who is the current lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency with 31907 votes was returned elected, defeating his closest challenger, Mr Seun Odofin, of the APC who got 18412 votes.
Another incumbent lawmaker, Taofeek Ajilesoro of the PDP polled 53078 votes to retain the seat of Ife Central/Ife North, Ife South/Ife East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, defeating Kayode Adereti of the APC got 51051 votes.
In Irepodun/Olorunda/Osogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency, Morufu Adebayo of the PDP won with 71677, while Abosede Kasumu-Ogo Oluwa of the APC got 58992 votes to emerge second at the poll.
