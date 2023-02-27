2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResult2023: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Fagge LG, Kano

The results coming from the Presidential election in Kano so far show that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) has defeated the two major political parties, PDP and APC in the Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor Aliyu Abdullahi Bichi, while declaring the winner of the contest in Fagge Local Government, said APC scored 4,060, while PDP scored 5,416.

While Peter Obi polled the highest votes, 14,896 although the Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scores the highest number of votes of 23,162.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

