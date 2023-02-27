ElectionResult2023: Reps Deputy Speaker, Wase Wins Re-Election

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase CON has been declared the winner of the Wase Federal Constituency election held on Saturday.

The Deputy Speaker was declared the winner by the coalition officer for Wase Federal Constituency, Prof. Sati Umaru Fwatshak

The Deputy Speaker contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and polled a total of 31,499 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Bawa Kanji of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 25, 513 votes

Reacting to his victory, the Deputy Speaker, thanked the good people of the Wase federal constituency for their overwhelming support and assured them of more democratic dividends.

