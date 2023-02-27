2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResult2023: Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi, Kwakwanso, In Oyo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has overwhelmingly won Saturday’s election in Oyo State with a landslide score of 449,884 votes to defeat the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi, respectively.

Announcing the final results after the collation process from the 33 local governments of the state, the Presiding Officer for the Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Babatunde Olushola, said that the APC has led all the 33 local governments of the state.

According to him, the ruling party defeated PDP which garnered 182,977 votes. and LP who got 99,110 votes, while Alhaji Musa Kwakwanso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) garnered 4,095 votes”.

The Presiding Officer who is the Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, while addressing journalists at the INEC Office, Agodi, Ibadan said: “18 political parties participated in the election”, noting that, “the total number of registered voters is 3,237,310; the total number of accredited voters is 854,439.

“The total valid votes of all the parties is 809,485; the total number of rejected votes is 42, 471, while the total votes cast is 851,956”.

Declaring the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu as the election winner in Oyo State, the Collation Officer said: “I Professor Olushola Babatunde Kehinde, the State Collation Officer for the presidential election hereby declare that the APC scored 449,884 votes and therefore its candidate becomes the winner of the presidential election in Oyo State”.

The Don reeled out the scores of the other parties to include: Accord (39,514),; AA (1,124); AAC (1,153); ADC (6,080); ADP (2,298); APGA (1,368); APM (462); APP (1,985); BP (363); LP (99,110); NNPP (4,095); NRM (659); PDP (182,977); PRP (433); SDP (14,517); YPP (572); and ZLP (2,891).

