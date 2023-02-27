ElectionResult: Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso In Kwara

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kwara state, winning in all 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
Tinubu garnered 263,572 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came a distant second with 136,909 votes.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 31,166 to come third, while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP scored 3,141 of the votes cast in the state.
The number of registered voters for the election was 1,695,928, while the number of accredited voters was 497,519.
Total valid votes were 469,971, voided votes were 26,712, and total votes cast were 496,683.
Prof. Paul Annune from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly the Federal University of Agriculture), was the Collation officer for the election in Kwara state.
The 16 local government areas include Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa, Moro, Kaiama, Patigi and Baruteen local government areas.
Others are Edu, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, Isin, Oyun, Offa and Ekiti local government areas.
Ekiti Local Government
APC 5739
PDP 3760
SDP 386
LP 721
Isin LOcal Government
APC 4484
PDP 2506
NNPP 31
LP 1419
Oke-Ero Local Government
APC 6016
PDP 3074
LP 592
NNPP 17
Ilorin East Local Government
APC 24264
PDP 13325
LP 2409
NNPP 132
Asa Local Government
APC 15123
PDP 10482
LP 678
NNPP 116
Offa Local Government
APC 19475
PDP 3508
LP 1444
NNPP 71
Oyun LGA
APC 8838
PDP 4298
LP 1867
NNPP 133
Irepodun LGA
APC 11545
PDP 6368
LP 3000
NNPP 113
Ilorin South LG
APC 21620
PDP 10806
LP 7274
NNPP 166
Patigi Local Government
APC 10,389
LP 727
NNPP 344
PDP 6395
Ilorin West Local Governments
APC 47784
PDP 29978
LP 5598
NNPP 436
Kaiama Local Government
APC 14580
PDP 6073
LP 435
NNPP 418
Ifelodun Local Government
APC 16369
PDP 6457
LP 2517
NNPP 98
Moro Local Government
APC 15287
PDP 6429
LP 959
NNPP 99
Edu Local Government
APC 18564
PDP 13249
LP 696
NNPP 816
Baruten Local Government
APC 23,495
PDP 10,201
LP 830
NNPP 139