ElectionResult: Tinubu Floors Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso In Kwara

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kwara state, winning in all 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Tinubu garnered 263,572 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came a distant second with 136,909 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) scored 31,166 to come third, while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP scored 3,141 of the votes cast in the state.

The number of registered voters for the election was 1,695,928, while the number of accredited voters was 497,519.

Total valid votes were 469,971, voided votes were 26,712, and total votes cast were 496,683.

Prof. Paul Annune from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly the Federal University of Agriculture), was the Collation officer for the election in Kwara state.

The 16 local government areas include Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa, Moro, Kaiama, Patigi and Baruteen local government areas.

Others are Edu, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Oke-Ero, Isin, Oyun, Offa and Ekiti local government areas.

Ekiti Local Government

APC 5739

PDP 3760

SDP 386

LP 721

Isin LOcal Government

APC 4484

PDP 2506

NNPP 31

LP 1419

Oke-Ero Local Government

APC 6016

PDP 3074

LP 592

NNPP 17

Ilorin East Local Government

APC 24264

PDP 13325

LP 2409

NNPP 132

Asa Local Government

APC 15123

PDP 10482

LP 678

NNPP 116

Offa Local Government

APC 19475

PDP 3508

LP 1444

NNPP 71

Oyun LGA

APC 8838

PDP 4298

LP 1867

NNPP 133

Irepodun LGA

APC 11545

PDP 6368

LP 3000

NNPP 113

Ilorin South LG

APC 21620

PDP 10806

LP 7274

NNPP 166

Patigi Local Government

APC 10,389

LP 727

NNPP 344

PDP 6395

Ilorin West Local Governments

APC 47784

PDP 29978

LP 5598

NNPP 436

Kaiama Local Government

APC 14580

PDP 6073

LP 435

NNPP 418

Ifelodun Local Government

APC 16369

PDP 6457

LP 2517

NNPP 98

Moro Local Government

APC 15287

PDP 6429

LP 959

NNPP 99

Edu Local Government

APC 18564

PDP 13249

LP 696

NNPP 816

Baruten Local Government

APC 23,495

PDP 10,201

LP 830

NNPP 139

