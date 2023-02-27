2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

#ElectionResult2023: Tinubu Wins Jonathan’s LG, Floors PDP, LP

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has won Ogbia Local Government Area in Bayelsa State where former President Goodluck Jonathan hails from.

According to the Local Government Coalition Officer, Professor Joy Keki, APC got 8,444 votes, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) came second with 6,721 votes, while the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, came third with 6,362 votes.

The full election results are below:

Registered Voters 114,377

Accredited Voters 23,989

Total Valid Votes 22,417

Rejected Votes 1,475

Total Votes Cast 23,892

APC—8,444

LP—6,722

NNPP—47

PDP—6,362

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

