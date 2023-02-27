2023 Elections News

#ElectionResult: Uba, Azubogu’s Thugs Snatch Collated Results In Anambra

Tension in Nnewi North LGA as armed thugs suspected to be working for Chief Chris Uba and Hon. Chris Azubogu Nnewi besieged Anambra South Senatorial collation centre in Nnewi at about 10. 53 pm in commando style and took away election results being collated by INEC officials.

The two candidates of PDP and APGA took over the area with their boys before the arrival of Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and his team who was informed of the development.

Luckily for him, Sen. Ubah’s convoy intercepted them as they were about to drive off with the election materials to an unknown destination.

The arrival of Senator Ubah changed the narrative as Uba sensing the danger jumped out of his SUV jeep and ran towards the Military for safety.

Though he was not all that lucky as he got some beating before the military started shooting in the air to save him from being lynched.

The second suspect, Hon. Azubogu was still hiding inside his bulletproof SUV jeep, calling for help as the tension continue.

As of the time of filling this report, the carted election-sensitive materials are being recovered from the Eselu Chris Uba group.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

