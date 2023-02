Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election has won the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State with a total vote of 22,261.

With this results, Obi floors Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC and Atiku Abubakar of PDP.

The result is as follows:

A:58

AA’ 13

AAC:17

ADC:139

ADP:46

APC:6,651

APGA:123

APN:47

APP:24

BP:48

LP:22,261

NNPP:189

PDP:14308

PRP:28

SDP:22

YPP:15

ZLP:335

Registered Voters:206,922

Acredited:46769

Valid:44,175

Rejected:2594

Total Cast:46767

